New CEO appointed at Horsham charity

An interim chief executive has been appointed by the board of trustees at Age UK Horsham District.

Simon Dowe replaces outgoing chief executive, Sonia Mangan, who had been with the charity for three years.

Simon will be working with Age UK Horsham District for up to 12 months, and his main focus will be to review the charity’s strategy and direction to ensure that the services older people living in Horsham District need are in place and accessible.

Simon said “I’m very excited to have joined the team at Age UK Horsham District.

“My mission has always been to ensure that everybody can access the services they need in a respectful and timely way.

“I want to make sure that the team at Age UK Horsham District have a clear sense of direction for the future, and clarity about how to deliver it.”

Simon has 30 years’ experience working for third sector organisations.

He has a proven track record in fundraising and managing a wide range of complex programmes andis an innovative leader with expertise in operations, finance, strategic planning and sustainable organisational development.

Simon has the ability to place and manage talent, and build strong and lasting relationships internally and externally with stakeholders across a range of sectors.

He has extensive experience in shaping and changing organisations.

If you would like to find out more about how Age UK Horsham District could help you or someone you know, or how you could help the charity, contact them on 01403 260560, email info@ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk or visit www.ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk

Details can also be found on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/AgeUKHorshamDistrict or on Twitter @AgeUKHorshamD

