New centre to help young people find jobs opens in Horsham town centre

In response to the negative impact of the pandemic on local employment, Horsham District Council opened the new Youth Employment Support Hub on July 23.

The new centre is specifically for 18 to 24 year olds in the Horsham District who have been particularly hard hit by unemployment as a result of the pandemic, a spokeswoman said. The Hub is called Y-WISH and is based in Horsham’s Swan Walk Shopping Centre, opposite Wilko’s.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for the Local Economy Cllr Chris Brown said: “It’s more important than ever that we help the younger generation of our District thrive and get on the jobs ladder as they have been particularly hard hit recently.

The grand opening of new Y-WISH jobs hub for 18 to 24 year olds

“I am delighted that we have opened this new facility which will greatly support local young jobseekers – a first for us in our District.

“This is a one stop shop for young people looking for jobs and training opportunities, helping to boost their confidence and skills.

“Now that the lockdown has eased we are pleased to open our doors and welcome people into the new hub for face to face conversations.

“I would urge as many eligible people as possible to come along and benefit from all the expert help and advice on offer, or even just for an informal chat.”

Successful jobseekers Jodie Cooper and Susie Doe outside newly opened Y-WISH jobs hub

Y-Wish Support Officers are available to help young people write their CVs and identify suitable vacancies for you to match your skills, experience and interests.

The spokeswoman said: “Additionally, they can help you find suitable training courses to boost your employability and help with completing application forms and preparing for interviews.”

The Y-WISH Hub is being funded for 12 months by the Department of Work and Pensions.

Local recycling firm, Piron, based in Horsham, are sponsors of the Y-WISH Hub. The company employs a number of young people, including apprentices, and is also currently recruiting as the company grows.

The service is confidential and completely free.