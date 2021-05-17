New campaign urges Horsham people not to litter or fly-tip

Its message is that people should enjoy a safe summer, taking pride in open spaces and not littering, Horsham District Council said.

The campaign will encourage people to volunteer, not to flytip, to report crime and to respect others.

Cabinet member for community matters and wellbeing councillor Tricia Youtan said: “I think the theme and sentiment of this initiative is spot on.

Horsham's Carfax

“After the difficult times we have had, we all need some respite and don’t want our summer, as we finally ease out of lockdown, to be spoilt by the adverse behaviour of others.

“Please look out for our safe summer messages and share them on social media as much as you can.”

The campaign aims will run under the banner of ‘We all deserve a great summer’.

A council spokeswoman added: “After the difficult times of 2020 as a result of the pandemic, the Council has teamed forces with Sussex Police, local youth workers 4TheYouth, Sussex Clubs for Young People, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, West Sussex Mediation Service, the Southwater Youth Worker and neighbourhood watch schemes as key partners, as well as its own Neighbourhood Wardens, Community Development, Parks and Countryside, Anti-social Behaviour and Environmental Health teams, to develop the campaign which will run from May to the end of August 2021.