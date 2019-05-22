New call for action over ‘toxic trench’ choking Storrington

New concerns are being raised over toxic pollution contaminating Storrington.

The village has already been acknowledged as being among the worst places in Britain for air quality.

Residents are concerned about increasing levels of traffic and pollution in Storrington. Photo: Steve Robards SR1912215 SUS-190520-162459001

Now worried residents say the pollution is getting worse. Tim Adams who lives at Manley’s Hill - an area that he says has become a ‘toxic trench where pollution is at its worst’ - is now renewing calls for action.

“The situation was bad enough last year but traffic through the village is increasing at the most enormous rate. Queues go on for miles with traffic spewing out filth.”

Storrington has suffered high levels of pollution for more than 20 years and was last year named as the fourth worst place in Britain for air quality - worse even than London.

Now, say residents: ‘It’s time something was done about it.’

Horsham District Council says an ‘Air Quality Management Area’ has been in effect in Storrington “since December 2010 in areas of the village that are likely to exceed the air quality objective for nitrogen dioxide.”

It says an action plan has been developed in partnership with West Sussex County Highways Department which is reviewed every 12 months as part of an annual progress report required by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

A Horsham District Council spokeswoman said the council “has been working to improve air pollution levels across the district for some 20 years. The council started monitoring the quality of air in Storrington some 12 years ago, working with West Sussex County Council as the highways authority and Storrington and Sullington Parish Council.

“Recent statistics have told us that the air pollution levels in the area are not getting worse and have actually improved slightly.”

But residents remain concerned. Tim Adams said Storrington used to be a ‘reasonably quiet village’ but now had around 20,000 vehicles a day going through it causing ‘insufferable’ pollution.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “The county council actively encourages residents across the county to consider the impact their travel arrangements have on the environment.

“We appreciate that not everyone can walk, cycle or catch a bus to get where they need to be, but there are small things that all drivers can do to help mitigate the impact their journey has on the environment if they can’t leave the car at home.

“When stationary, turn your engine off – this helps cut emissions inside and outside of the vehicle that affect both you inside the vehicle and others outside and goes a long way to help improve air quality.

“There are also other ways of travelling with less impact that could also save you money, such as joining a car share club.”

He urged people to log onto www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelwise and http://www.sussex-air.net