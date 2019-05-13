New cafe opens at Haywards Heath railway station

Passengers at Haywards Heath station can enjoy coffee and pastries from the latest branch of Puccino’s.

Puccino’s specialise in station outlets and now have several on the Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) network, from Hitchin and Stevenage to Eastbourne and Worthing.

Baristas Miles and Amie are ready to serve at Haywards Heath railway station

Tony Brogden, Puccino’s managing director, said: “Puccino’s are delighted to open our new coffee bar at Hayward’s Heath station.

“It is a great addition to our business and we look forward to welcoming rail passengers and other visitors.”

