Netflix’s The Crown: How you could also enjoy a touch of royalty

The De Vere Horsley Estate in East Horsley, Surrey - around 25 miles north of Horsham - starred in season two, episode six.

The striking historic Horsley Towers can be seen on screen as the German Marburg Castle in Hesse.

The estate also featured in the 2016 film Alice Through the Looking Glass starring Helena Bonham-Carter.

Scenes for Netflix's The Crown were filmed here

The 19th century mansion house itself has a regal history. It was designed by Sir Charles Barry, who also designed the Houses of Parliament and Highclere Castle - where Downton Abbey was filmed.

It was originally the marital home of Lord Byron’s daughter Ada Lovelace, the well-known mathematician, and writer.

Ada was regarded as one of the world’s first computer programmer owing to her pioneering work on Charles Babbage’s mechanical general-purpose computer, the Analytical Engine.

The property was later bought by Sir Thomas Sopwith, the inventor of the Sopwith Camel aeroplane.

Towers at the De Vere Horsley Estate - as featured in Netflix The Crown

Today, Horsley Towers is an ideal wedding venue. It features a stunning Great Hall, chapel and tiled cloisters, and sits alongside a picturesque lake.

Horsley Towers and grounds can be hired out exclusively for events and has three function rooms, private bar, luxury bedrooms, and acres of grounds.