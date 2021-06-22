National Fish and Chip Day celebrated by Horsham care home

Despite the rain, they enjoyed their fish and chip lunch on Friday, June 4, and later on enjoyed a quiz where they were tested on fish and chip facts.

General manager, Kate Day said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Fish and Chip Day, the eyes of all our staff lit up too – fish and chips are such an iconic dish, everyone loves them and it’s even better when there is a good excuse to eat them!”

Betty Waterhouse, a resident at Westlake House, said: “We’ve all had such a lovely day. It just doesn’t get any better than fish and chips on the beach even in the rain.”