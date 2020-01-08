Naked charity calendar to feature staff from 12 Horsham businesses

The year may have only just begun, but there’s already something to look forward in 2021 as Horsham prepares to get naked for a special charity calendar.

Similar to the infamous ‘Calendar Girls’, staff from 12 Horsham businesses will get their kit off with only items related to their company covering their modesty.

Horsham Gets Naked calendar founder Liam Stanbridge with partner Amy Jerome SUS-200801-144404001

The Horsham Gets Naked calendar is the brainchild of Liam Stanbridge, who himself will bare all alongside his Brock Taylor Estate Agents colleagues and appear in January’s photo.

After taking to the Visit Horsham Facebook in December to see if his idea would be popular, Liam was amazed that it attracted more than 300 comments and saw eight companies sign up in just a day.

The 28-year-old said: “I thought I would find it hard to find people to volunteer for this but I was wrong! It’s really taken off.

“The main reason behind doing this is to raise awareness and money for worthy causes, while having a bit of fun and getting the community involved in it.”

The calendar will support Cancer Research UK and The Be Real Campaign, a charity which aims to change attitudes to body image and help all of us put health above appearance and be confident in our bodies.

Liam said: “The Be Real Campaign is something that I strongly believe in – helping promote body confidence in everyone.

“As from a personal experience I have in the past has real confidence issues about my own body and it does really affect people mentally and physically.

“And its an increasing problem due to the fact all people see is air brushed photos of people that they believe is how you should look.

“Cancer Research is because obviously this is something that can affect anyone at any time. I myself had my own scare last year which turned out to be nothing, but especially with testicular and breast cancer, its so important that people check themselves and get checked out.

“If us doing this can make a bit of difference in the future of finding a cure for cancer then I think that’s a good thing to be doing.”

The 12 companies confirmed to be taking part are Brock Taylor, Black Rose, Crates Local, DUAL Strength + Fitness, Harris Lord Recruitment, Brit Web, La Vida Boutique, Pretty Things, The Gallery, Wooton & Bean, UpBeat Dance Company, and AAA2B Cars.

While still waiting for a venue for the photoshoot to take place, Inca Print in Horsham have confirmed they will produce the calendar, while XHeight in Horsham have designed the Horsham Gets Naked logo.

Photographer Toby Phillips will be taking the pictures, and The Calendar Club have agreed to stock the calendar in their shop in Swan Walk next year, and it is hoped the calendar will be on sale by November 2020.

For more information, find Horsham Gets Naked on Facebook and Instagram, or visit https://www.visithorsham.co.uk/product/naked-calendar

