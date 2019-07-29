Mystery smell plagues residents in Billingshurst

A mystery smell is blighting the lives of people living in Billingshurst.

The unpleasant odour has been wafting over the village for the past couple of weeks.

Now people have taken to social media speculating about what could be the cause of the stench which some describe as smelling like ‘boiled cabbage’ while others sayit smells like sewage.

Many say that the pong is worse at night. One woman said: “It smells awful, almost every night.”

Another resident said that the smell near the local tip was “rank” but said he didn’t know if it was the cause of the wafting odour.

Another woman said she had lived in the village for years but “I’ve never smelled anything like this before.”