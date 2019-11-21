Mystery of Sussex cat left with drooping ear and facial tics

Mystery surrounds how a little cat has been left with an unusual sagging ear and facial twitching.

The little tabby - known as Toby - is currently at a Sussex cat charity and is now looking for a new home.

Little Toby is looking for a new home after his owner died SUS-191121-161733001

Staff at the charity - Cats Protection - are caring for little Toby at their national adoption centre in Chelwood Gate.

But they are hoping that someone will come forward to look after the pet puss.

They say that three-year-old Toby probably suffered an injury or infection which left him with facial tics and an unusual drooping ear.

But, they say, the pet puss “seems otherwise happy and healthy but needs an owner who will closely monitor his condition.”

Adoption centre manager Danielle Draper said: “Toby came to us after his previous owner died suddenly, so we do not know much about his history other than he was a much-loved pet.

“It’s most likely he’s had some kind of injury – perhaps when he was a kitten or in a road accident – but he may also have had an infection which has affected him neurologically.

“He has frequent facial twitches and one of his ears hangs down the side of his face.

“Neither seems to bother him, and he is a very happy and friendly little chap.

“We don’t know much at all about his background, so his new owner will need to closely monitor him for any sign of change in his condition. But from what we can tell, he should be able to lead a happy and normal life.”

She said that the centre frequently takes in cats with disabilities or health conditions which mean they may need particular types of home.

She added: “We often have cats for rehoming which may be blind or deaf, or have medical conditions like diabetes. Often these cats can lead normal lives but may need a specific type of home, like an indoor-only environment.

“It can be hard to find owners to take on cats with disabilities, so we’d love to hear from anyone who would consider giving a very special cat a second chance in life.”

During his time with Cats Protection, Toby has been looked after by cat care assistants whose roles this year have been funded thanks to support from players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

To find out more about offering a home to Toby, or any of the cats currently available for rehoming at the centre, call 01825 741331 or email cattery.reception@cats.org.uk