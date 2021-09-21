‘Mystery noise’ plagues villagers near Horsham

Residents in Broadbridge Heath are now banding together to try and discover what’s causing it.

The villagers report hearing a ‘low frequency noise like a constant low throbbing’ which is more noticeable at night.

Some say they have been hearing the noise ‘every night for years’ but others say they cannot hear it at all.

People in Broadbridge Heath are being plagued by a mystery noise

Various theories are being put forward as to what’s causing it - some say they think it’s electric cars being charged, others speculate that it’s roadworks and others say it could be the noise from air conditioning units.

Many say they are relieved that they are not the only ones hearing ‘the weird noise.’

The reports follow other instances last year when people in the village also reported hearing a ‘mystery hum’, along with residents in north Horsham and the Guildford Road area.

Nationally, up to four per cent of people are said to hear an odd low-pitched sound known as a ‘global hum’ but no source has ever been found.