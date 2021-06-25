A Crawley Borough Council spokesman said the incidents are being taken seriously as he said officials follow up every report to try and identify the culprit.

In a statement, the spokesman said: “Thanks to everyone who has reported incidents of meat being dumped around Crawley over the past few weeks. We are taking this matter seriously and continue to follow up every report to establish where the meat is coming from and who might be dumping it.

“We are unable to release details of the investigation at the moment as we do not wish to prejudice either the investigation or any formal proceedings and we ask for your understanding in this.

