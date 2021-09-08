Museum fundraisers in 27-mile South Downs trek

It was all in aid of Storrington and District Museum which celebrated its 21st anniversary last week.

Taking part in the 27-mile trek were museum members Stuart Duncan and Debbie White, along with Becky and Nathan Buckell.

Stuart said: “We set off from the Old School, Storrington, at 6am and worked our way around the district visiting Parham House, John Galsworthy’s house in Bury, Amberley Castle, Pulborough Brooks and nine churches in the district.

“In all it took almost nine hours to complete the 27 miles required for the challenge to visit each village.

“Over £600 has already been raised and we would like to thank everyone who has helped us.

“We made it back to the Storrington and District Museum by 3.50pm. The museum had been hosting an afternoon of tea and cake for visitors following the walk.

“Some museum members were able to interact with the walk online as they tracked its progress through regular updates on ‘WhatsApp’ where images and times were posted to keep everyone updated.

“It has been a difficult time for the museum. We, like many organisations, have continued to pay full rental costs during lockdown.

“We need to fundraise to ensure our monthly building costs are met each month but now we need to raise at least £5,000 each year to remain open and ensure we can continue to be an asset to the community.”

He said that nuseum membership is available to anyone who would like to join. “We are busy putting together events for next year and we hope to arrange a school reunion for those who attended the Old School before its closure in 1965.”

Meanwhile, the museum is looking for sponsors to support and work within the museum and for support with monthly talks and events.