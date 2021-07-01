Mural celebrating iconic Horsham headmaster is revealed

art-K, the leading provider of art classes for children in high street studios across the UK,unveiled the mural in Horsham train station to commemorate former Collyer’s headmaster and local legend William Pirie.

The mural, featuring a donkey sporting the Horsham coat of arms, is the town’s latest tribute to Mr Pirie, remembered for his generosity in transporting children to school on a cart pulled by a donkey. It was designed and painted by art-K Horsham Art Leader Jake Francis and Visual Artists Laura Hutchins and Ayseli Sunguroglu.

art-K Horsham Art Leader Jake Francis said: “We’re proud to unveil the mural in Horsham station, and to be a part of Horsham’s latest tribute to Mr Pirie, following the new development work in Piries Place, home to a statue of the man himself.

Laura Hutchins and Ayseli Sunguroglu from art-k painted a mural at Horsham Railway station designed by Jake Francis. Pic S Robards SR2906211 SUS-210629-155242001

“We hope our mural may inspire people to learn more about the history of Horsham and to consider trying out an art class too.”

Horsham train station manager Sue Litterick added: “Lots of passengers and station colleagues have already told me how lovely they think the mural is, so on their behalf I’m delighted to thank Art-K and all the talented young local artists for this unique artwork. It’s a wonderful symbol of Horsham that helps us feel part of the community we serve, and it’s the crowning glory for improvements we’ve made at the station including new seats, waiting shelter and cycle parking.”