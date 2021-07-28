MP visits brand new Post Office in Horsham

Jeremy Quin met postmasters Shraddha and Chirag Thakkar at the branch located at Corner Newsagents in Trafalgar Road which joins branches Caterways, Coltsfoot Drive, Horsham and Roffey in bringing vital services to the area.

MP Jeremy Quin said: “Trafalgar Road Post Office is in a residential area, so these residents now have easy access to Post Office services including posting, bill payments, banking and the withdrawal of cash.”

The Trafalgar Road Post Office will also allow customers to get foreign currency, collect and return online shopping items, and the wide range of banking services will allow customers of main UK banks to access their accounts.

The services are available Monday to Saturday 9am–6pm – offering customers 54 hours of Post Office service a week.

Postmaster Mr Thakkar, who has run Corner Newsagents for the past five years, said: “We have 350 newspaper delivery customers and many of our customers are elderly. They kept asking if there could be a Post Office at the shop.

“When the opportunity for a brand-new branch came up, I took it. Customers are delighted that they don’t have to travel into town and there is free parking outside.

“They are coming in to withdraw cash, pay bills, send parcels and letters and do home shopping returns.

“People did not realise that you can also do banking on behalf of all the major banks, but word is starting to spread now.”

Post Office services are offered from a low-screened, open-plan Post Office counter that is integrated into the retail counter, enabling customers to carry out a wide range of Post Office transactions alongside retail purchases.

Simon Grant, Post Office provision lead, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.