MP meets the volunteers welcoming visitors back to Petworth House

Adam Hastie, general manager, Andrew Griffith MP and Martyn Burkenshaw, head gardener at Petworth House SUS-210630-110955001

The National Trust property, set in 700 acres of gardens and park, houses one of the greatest art collections in the Trust. Paintings by Titian, Gainsborough, Blake, and Bosch are among those hung on walls inside the rooms.

During his tour of the house and grounds, the MP met some of the volunteers who are an important part of the House being able to re-open to the public. Around 200 volunteers help to look after the property and welcome visitors, sharing their knowledge with those who are keen to learn more about the historic artefacts on display.

Petworth House has also re-opened its cafes, serving fternoon teas, cakes and bakes in a Covid-secure and historic setting.

Andrew Griffiths talking to a Petworth House volunteer Alison Miles SUS-210630-110944001

Adam Hashtie, general manager of Petworth House and Park, said: “My staff and volunteers really appreciated that Andrew took such an active interest in the lockdown and reopening challenges of a historic visitor attraction. It was a pleasure to welcome him back so he could see how we have been able to re-open the rooms, shop and café safely.

“We are looking forward to more events and special days at Petworth House to attract all ages and interests.”