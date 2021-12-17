Susan and John Price, of 46 St Peters Road, said there are between 45,000 and 50,000 lights on their property, plus laser lights on the driveway.

“I gave up counting at 45,000,” said Sue, adding that residents and visitors love the festive spectacle.

“We’ve always done Christmas lights but in the past two years we’ve gone all-out because we’ve been trying to raise funds for Woodlands Meed School,” she said.

Susan and John Price have put a up a spectacular Christmas lights display at their home in St Peter's Road, Burgess Hill, to raise money for Woodlands Meed School. Picture: Eddie Howland.

Sue said the school had struggled to raise funds during last year’s Covid shutdown.

“We felt that by doing the lights at least it was giving them some funds for the children,” she added.

Sue explained that the school is close to her heart because she has a granddaughter with special needs who goes there.

“It’s done my granddaughter wonders,” she said, adding that the ‘absolutely brilliant’ Woodlands Meed has swimming facilities and physiotherapists and has helped her granddaughter to walk.

She also said that her daughter Jacqueline Joy works at the school, as does her other granddaughter.

Sue, 74, and John, 73, are both retired and started putting their lights up just after November 5.

They finally lit the completed display on November 26 and the lights will remain up for Twelfth Night (January 8).

“I always think I could do more, but my husband said ‘no, enough is enough’,” said Sue, who is delighted at this year’s display.

“I’d like to get higher up on the roof but our age probably prevents us from doing that,” she said.

Sue said that children and parents are allowed to play on the driveway when they come to visit.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can scan the QR Code outside the home, which will take them people through to the JustGiving page.

There is also a box outside for anyone who would prefer to make a cash donation.

People who cannot visit but would still like to donate can do so at www.justgiving.com.

Those who donate online, or via the QR code, have the option to give more money through Gift Aid.

The Burgess Hill Santa from the Rotary Club has already paid an evening visit on Thursday (December 16) and photographer Eddie Howland took some pictures of him in front of the house.