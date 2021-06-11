More meat mounds spotted in Crawley street as phantom dumper strikes for second time this week
Large piles of discarded meat have once more appeared in a Crawley residential street.
A ‘phantom meat dumper’ has today, June 11, left yet another pile of flesh in St Sampson Road, Broadfield.
A meaty mountain was also left on Wednesday, with an eyewitness branding the pile ‘disgusting’.
At the time, a Crawley Borough Council spokesman said: “The dumped meat has been removed by Neighbourhood Services staff. Environmental Health officers are investigating where this meat is coming from and who is dumping it; this latest incident is feeding into those investigations.
“If anyone needs any advice on how to dispose of large amounts of food waste correctly they should email [email protected]”