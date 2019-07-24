Miniature Shetland pony pops in to Henfield care home

A care home in Henfield was full of animal mischief when a miniature Shetland pony came to visit.

Residents at Red Oaks were pleasantly surprised to see three-year-old Dooley from Pet Pal Therapies roaming around their garden.

General manager Linda Ryan said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having Dooley here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

“We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

The residents were very excited and touched by the Pet Pal Therapies pony. One said: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm.

“Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”

