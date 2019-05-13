Milkman saved from the brink of death thanks Handcross school lifesavers

A milkman who was brought back to life after a heart attack has thanked the people who saved his life.

Oliver Buckman, 70, was found slumped and not breathing against a kitchen delivery door after going into cardiac arrest.

But thanks to the swift action of staff at a Handcross school, the 70-year-old has made a full recovery.

He said: “I would like to thank the school, the two pilots in the air ambulance, paramedics and doctors at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

“I want to thank them for the training they did and for doing their jobs as they don’t always get a mention.

“I feel like I am back to normal now. I went to the hospital after having a stent fitted and I was told they are happy with my progress. They don’t want to see me again!”

Mr Buckman was on his early morning rounds at the time of the horror incident on September 24, last year. He said his last memory is ringing the doorbell at Handcross Park School.

“The chef found me,” he said, adding: “I was shocked four times with a defibrillator. Apparently I nearly knocked it off the wall!”

School staff members Anthony Falkus, John Nickel, Vanessa Davis and Fiona Thompson rushed to Mr Buckman’s aid.

Mr Falkus and Mr Nickel immediately began administering CPR while Ms Davis and Ms Thompson fetched a defibrillator. They have since been awarded Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificates after a recommendation from Mr Buckman’s son, Ian.

Mr Buckman was airlifted to hospital, underwent surgery and was put into an induced coma for four days but went on to make what has been described as a ‘remarkable recovery’.

Reflecting on his near-death experience, he said it has made him appreciate life more and he is happy he gets to spend more time with his three grandchildren.

He added: “After it happened I thought why am I here? But I am, so I will keep going.”

Mr Buckman said he was back working 30-hour weeks at the milk depot. He has been a milkman since around 1965.

