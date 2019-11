Burgess Hill held its annual Rememberance Day parade and service at the war memorial and St John’s Church on Sunday, November 10.

The parade to the war memorial began at 10.25, and after the wreath laying there was a service of remembrance at St John’s Church. Town councillors, Royal British Legion Colour Party, Town Council staff and local school children marched from the help point in Church Walk to the war memorial.

