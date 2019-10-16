Mental health day marked at Horsham FC match

Horsham and Crawley Counselling Group (HCCG) sponsored a Horsham football match to mark World Mental Health Day.

The theme of this year’s awareness day last Thursday was suicide prevention.

Suzie Booth, new project director at the HCCG, said: “As suicide is the biggest killer of men under the age of 50, we wanted to try to reach the male community in Horsham, so we took along a lot of leaflets and resources about where to find help if you are struggling.”

Horsham FC won 1-0 against Hornchurch FC on Saturday, October 5, taking them to the top of the league. The goal was scored by man of the match Charlie Harris.