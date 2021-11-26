Men hurl racial abuse and chase boy, 11, in village near Horsham

Police say that the incident happened while the boy was walking along Sullington Mead, Broadbridge Heath, at around 8.10am on Tuesday (November 23).

Officers say that the two men got out of a red three-door car before chasing after the boy.

A spokesman said: “He was able to make it to a place of safety.

Sussex Police

“The victim and his family are receiving support from officers while enquiries are ongoing.

“The first suspect is white, around 19-years-old, short brown hair with stubble and was wearing a green hoodie.

“The second suspect is also a white, around 19-years-old with short spikey brown hair and was wearing a red T-shirt.