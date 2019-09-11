‘Memory Walk’ to take place in Horsham

An Alzheimer’s Society ‘Horsham Memory Walk’ is to take place in Horsham Park on Friday (September 13).

The walk is being led and organised by members of the ‘Horsham Rusty Brains,’ a group of people living well with dementia.

Walkers and supporters are meeting at the Conservatory Café at 12 noon, and the group is encouraging everyone to go along.

There will be live music and different walks to choose from with funds being raised for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Rusty Brains member Paul Hoskins said: “We would welcome anyone who would like to join us, whether they are walking for someone they love, walking with a friend or relative, or just showing their support for raising the awareness for dementia in Horsham.

“The gentle walks are around the beautiful scenery in Horsham Park and allow individuals of all abilities to take part and enjoy the support and camaraderie of others. This is also a wonderful opportunity for us to highlight Horsham’s dementia friendly community.”

For further information call Alzheimer’s Society Sussex Helpline on 01403 213017 or email sussex.helpline@alzheimers.org.uk And, if you would like to make a donation Alzheimer’s Society, go to ‘Just Giving’, search for ‘Horsham Rusty Brains’ and choose 2019.