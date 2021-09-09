Memorial bench honours two Pulborough citizens

Members of Pulborough and District Community Care Association funded the bench to mark two people who had been ‘very supportive of the charity’ - Maggie Downes and Rene Kaiser.

A spokesperson for the association said: “During 2020 many of the services offered by PDCCA were unable to run, however it was felt that the unusual year should be marked in some way.”

It was agreed to place the bench between the two jubilee benches along the A283 near Mare Hill and overlooking The Brooks.

Alan Sugarman, John Dixon (Chairman of PDCCA) Louise Kaiser, Roy Downes and Ann Kaiser