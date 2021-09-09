Memorial bench honours two Pulborough citizens
A memorial bench has been sited in Pulborough in honour of two local citizens.
Members of Pulborough and District Community Care Association funded the bench to mark two people who had been ‘very supportive of the charity’ - Maggie Downes and Rene Kaiser.
A spokesperson for the association said: “During 2020 many of the services offered by PDCCA were unable to run, however it was felt that the unusual year should be marked in some way.”
It was agreed to place the bench between the two jubilee benches along the A283 near Mare Hill and overlooking The Brooks.
The spokesperson added: “We are very grateful to the Pulborough Parish Council who supported the application.”