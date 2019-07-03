Medieval Loxwood event is joust the ticket for all the family this summer

Now Hear ye, Hear ye, Hear ye: Tis just five weeks until you can be transported back in time to experience all the wonders and mysteries of the Middle Ages.

The Loxwood Joust returns to Loxwood Meadow on August 3, 4, 10 and 11. Each day from 10am to 6pm an unrivalled programme of mediaeval revelry guarantees a day out like no other, at this unique, fun and educational day out for all the family!

Harken to the call of booming cannon fire and the clash of steel on steel as mighty knights’ fight to reign victorious, before being immersed in the mediaeval battle camp where fully armoured knights demonstrate life from mediaeval times.

And, experience the fast-paced, all action jousting tournaments where the pounding of horse’s hooves thunder as magnificent jousting knights battle to earn honour and valour before Queen Katheryn Adelina 1.

Try your hand at making a copper bowl, use chain-mailing techniques to create your own jewellery, or work at the furnace as you master blacksmithing. Sup fine ales, dine on local organic fayre, or treat yourself to a sumptuous mediaeval banquet.

Learn from the apothecaries, let woodland faeries envelope you in nature, partake in hand fasting ceremonies and get close to graceful high-flying hawks. Meet the traders and hawkers in the mediaeval market place and in the den of Witches, be prepared to be bewildered or enlightened by their strange and arcane delights.

And what will be the young knights and princesses’ favourite in their very own Children’s Kingdom?

A festival within a festival where the Mediaeval Groat is the currency, this “Mini Mediaeval Mayhem” is where they can try Have a Go Archery, partake in Sword School, enjoy Face Painting and Wound Painting and try their hand at Pelt the Peasant – or parent - in the stocks.

Commenting on the Joust last year, Joanne Wyman visiting from Ifield, Crawley said “This was our first visit and we could not believe how much there was to see and do.

“My sons made dragons and shields in pewter and had wounds ‘painted’ on their arms. This has been a fantastic day out and one we will be definitely returning to again next year.” Visit: www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk