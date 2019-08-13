Mannings Heath summer show enjoys most successful year yet

Record numbers entering the Mannings Heath Horticultural Society’s Summer Show created a magnificent display and resulted in the society’s most successful show yet.

Show Secretary Dave Hilliam admitted that there was only just enough room to display all of the 493 exhibits in the village hall on Saturday August 10.

He said: “Yet again the local community has chosen to support our village show.

“The consensus is that this was probably the best show that the Society has ever staged.

“Its success is due, in no small part, to the efforts of members of the committee and a team of helpers who took such care in making each exhibit looks its best.

“The result was a show that was crammed full of interest but also looked magnificent.”

The society was pleased to have many new exhibitors entering in all sections, along with many new cup and medal winners who included:

Bill Cable who won the prestigious ‘Banksian Medal’, awarded by the RHS to the person winning the most prize money in the horticultural sections.

David Hilliam who won the cup for the best exhibit in the handicrafts with his model boat, which then sailed away to be declared the ‘Best in Show’.

Paul Dalby, who returned to his previous winning ways, won the trophy for the best cut flower in the show with three fabulous Cactus Dahlia blooms.

The high standards in the vegetable section were maintained with Gordon Cooper taking both cups.

The cut flowers and pot plants attracted 144 entries, with Marion Neden winning the cup for the most prize money.

This year’s ‘Fuchsia Challenge’, where entrants grow on the cutting from the spring show, was won by John Hubbard.

The person growing the best sunflower, from a seed given out in the spring show, was David Hilliam. There were only five entries as getting a Sunflower to actually flower on Show Day proved to be a challenge.

Delia Cooper won the cup for the most prize money for her preserves, with Marion Neden doing the same for her cookery.

Six gentlemen contested the men only cake making class, the winner being Gordon Cooper.

Twenty one children under 11 entered in the children’s classes, each being rewarded with a sweetie for their efforts. The prize trophy went to Miss Katie Kenny.

Over 40 handicraft entries kept the judge very busy, Jane Gregory winning the cup for the most prize money.

But it was the judges of the photography section who had an even bigger challenge with 90 entries across the eight classes, Ruby Williams winning both the cups.

Tea, coffee and cakes were in demand from visitors in the afternoon, served from the village hall’s refurbished kitchen by volunteers.

