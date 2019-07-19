Man suffers ‘serious leg and hip injuries’ in A283 crash

A man was rushed to hospital with ‘serious leg and hip injuries’ following a crash which closed part of the A283 today.

Police say that the man was driving along the Pulborough Road at Cootham when his car left the road and hit a tree.

Officers say no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened at around 1.15pm.

A spokesman said: “Anyone who saw what happened can call the police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting serial 710 of 19/07.”