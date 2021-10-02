Man stabbed in Horsham Town Centre

Police confirmed officers were called to East Street at 1.37am today (Saturday, October 2).

According to police, the man had suffered stab wounds to the body and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers arrested three men – aged 24, 23 and 19 – nearby shortly after the incident on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and after being interviewed they were released under investigation.

The incident happened in East Street, Horsham. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210210-133905001