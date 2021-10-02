Man stabbed in Horsham Town Centre
A 21-year-old man was stabbed in Horsham in the early hours of this morning.
Police confirmed officers were called to East Street at 1.37am today (Saturday, October 2).
According to police, the man had suffered stab wounds to the body and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Officers arrested three men – aged 24, 23 and 19 – nearby shortly after the incident on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and after being interviewed they were released under investigation.
Detective sergeant Andy Ricks said, “Our enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information is asked to contact us online or by ringing 101, quoting Operation Deputy.”