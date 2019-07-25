Man jailed after breaking his partner’s neck in ‘vicious’ Pulborough attack

A woman was left with a broken neck when her partner launched a ‘vicious’ attack on her at her home in Pulborough.

Now her attacker - Frank Smith, 50, a motor dealer from Tangmere - is starting a nine-year jail sentence.

Police say that he pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court this week to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

His former partner - a woman in her 40s - is still undergoing medical treatment 10 months after the attack, say police.

Her ‘life-changing’ injuries included her neck being broken in several places, facial injuries and bruises.

Detective Constable Lee Turner of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “This was a distressing assault causing life changing injuries to the victim.

“The investigation was complex and I am pleased that justice has been done for her.

“As well as the nine-year sentence, the court also gave Smith a restraining rrder to last indefinitely, prohibiting him from having contact with the victim or asking anyone else to contact her on his behalf.

“Anyone in such a concerning situation can be confident in contacting us at any time and arranging to talk in confidence to experienced investigators, either online or by calling 101.”

For information on sources of advice and support on domestic abuse, also see the Sussex Police website.