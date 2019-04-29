Man hurt in ‘serious assault’ in Ashington

A man was rushed to hospital with ‘serious facial injuries’ after a village street attack.

The man - aged in his 20s - was left with a broken jaw and nose after the attack in Viney Close, Ashington.

Police, who revealed details of the assualt today, said that it happened at around 8.30pm on Easter Monday (April 22).

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw anything to come forward.

A spokesman said: “If anyone witnessed the assault or saw anyone acting suspiciously in this area at this time please report online or call 101 quoting 1468 of 25/04.”