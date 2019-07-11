Major Horsham road blocked by four vehicle crash

A four vehicle collision has blocked a major Horsham road causing long tailbacks.

The crash happened on the A264 between Billingshurst and Washington according to Sussex Police.

Travel news

A spokesman added: “There were no injuries. The road has been blocked.

“[The incident] is between the BP garage and Lyons Car Place towards the Five Oaks area.”

There is slow traffic in the area according to AA Traffic.

The police spokesman told the County Times at 10am this morning he hoped the vehicles would be recovered in the next ten minutes.

