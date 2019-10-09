Major fashion chain closes Horsham store

A major fashion chain has closed its store in Horsham town centre.

Clothing store Gerry Weber shut up shop in Swan Walk for the final time yesterday.

In a notice to customers posted in the shop window, the store said it was closing ‘with great sadness.’

It added: “Thank you for your custom and loyalty over the past eight years, we really appreciate it.”

The fashion chain first announced in August that it was closing all its UK branches and would instead focus on its wholesale business.

A spokesman said at the time: “In the UK, Gerry Weber will concentrate its operations on its wholesale business, to perspectively grow with its business partners.

“Consequently, Gerry Weber will close all its retail stores.”

He added that ‘the number of stores and staff will not be disclosed’ but that all branches were expected to be shut by the end of October.