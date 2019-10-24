‘Magical’ wedding day for couple who found love at Selsey’s Bunn Leisure

At the age of 82, David Cattle never dreamed he would find love again – but then he met Evelyn Gardiner, 74, at a holiday park in Selsey and his life changed forever.

After a whirlwind romance, the love-struck pair got married at Edes House last Thursday in an ‘absolutely magical’ ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

David and Evelyn Cattle, who met at Bunn Leisure

It was followed by a reception at Bunn Leisure, the ‘very special’ place where it all began.

David, a former superintendent gardener at Windsor Castle, said: “I’m really over the moon, to tell you the truth. I never thought it would happen, I’d never even dreamed of it.”

Evelyn and David had both been staying in caravans at the holiday park with their daughters when they first met.

Both used to go for early morning walks alone, with Evelyn accompanied by her dog Charlie, and one day they struck up a conversation.

The pair got married last week

“We got friendly and it went on from there,” David said.

It was a particularly difficult time for David, who had suffered the loss of his wife, son and grandson over the previous few years.

But he said of Evelyn: “She helped me get over it. She actually understood.”

When the season came to an end, David returned to his home in Windsor and Evelyn returned to Burgess Hill, but the pair kept in touch.

Mr and Mrs Cattle on their wedding day

David then came to visit Evelyn at her home for a week – and ended up staying for five.

He said: “I fell in love with her. There’s something about her which changed my life.”

Then one day, after a few more visits, David got down on one knee and proposed.

Evelyn, a former nurse at Chailey Heritage, said: “I was just so happy, it really was lovely. At our time of life, you don’t expect anything like that.

A car was provided by Bunn Leisure

“But the thing is, when you get older you need company. It makes such a difference in life.”

She praised the caravan park for bringing them together.

Evelyn, who has been visiting Bunn Leisure for several years, said: “It’s a community you see. People are so nice, it doesn’t matter who you are or what age you are.

“There’s so many friends that we’ve met, there’s so much to do and see.

“It’s a different world. I only wish the rest of the world could be like Bunns.”

She thanked managing director John Bunn and the rest of the team for all their efforts towards the wedding day, which included arranging the bridal car.

They said Bunn Leisure was 'very special' to them

“They did us proud. It was wonderful,” she said. “We couldn’t have had a better time.”

Neil Ainsworth, Head of Operations and Retail at Bunn Leisure, said: “We were delighted to be a part of Mr and Mrs Cattle’s day.

“It was made even more special knowing that they met here at Bunn Leisure and we were happy to pull out all the stops to make their day truly memorable.

“The couple both have holiday homes with us, and we look forward to welcoming them back for many more happy holidays.”

