Magic of Harry Potter proves a big draw in Horsham

Plans to stage a Harry Potter event in Horsham next month have proved so popular that organisers say it is now fully booked.

Waterstones bookstore in West Street announced last week that it is staging its sixth annual Harry Potter book night on February 6.

And so many people have now sought tickets that the bookstore says the event is now full.

A spokesman said: “We have had an overwhelming response. We are very excited for the day,” but they added that “the shop is now at capacity and we can no longer take more people in.”

The theme of this year’s book night is the Triwizard Tournament as featured in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire - the fourth volume in the bestselling series.