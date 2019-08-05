Loxwood Joust pictures show an action-packed first weekend
Medieval England was brought to life on Saturday and Sunday (August 3 and 4) during the first weekend of the Loxwood Joust.
More action-packed battles, breath-taking demonstrations and unique entertainment is also expected this weekend (August 10 and 11).
DM1980307a.jpg. Loxwood Joust 2019.Hartley Companie. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190408-162520008
DM1980321a.jpg. Loxwood Joust 2019. Lullaby Leesa. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190408-162415008
DM1980331a.jpg. Loxwood Joust 2019. Robin Christian. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190408-162426008
DM1980336a.jpg. Loxwood Joust 2019. Vivienne of Lorien and 11 year old twins Rebecca and Benjamin. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190408-162551008
