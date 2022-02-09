Loxwood Joust early bird tickets on sale now

Loxwood Joust returns to Sussex this summer, ready to unroll the next chapter in its storyline.

Taking place across the first two weekends of August (6th & 7th and 13th & 14th), Loxwood Joust offers its audience the chance to become part of the story on an unprecedented scale.

Visitors can immerse themselves fully in the mediaeval experience as they become ‘citizens of Loxwood’, watching jousting knights as they don their armour and ride atop horseback, amid cheering and jeering crowds. A living history village allows visitors to see how people lived in times gone by, from noblemen to peasants, sharpening swords, building battle armour and taking care of everyday household chores.

DM1980507a.jpg. Loxwood Joust 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190408-162736008

For those more interested in the mystical side of mediaeval life, a visit to the Witches’ Hovel is essential where spells will be cast for good and evil.

For the youngest citizens, there is a dedicated Children’s Kingdom (a festival within a festival), where they can learn about mediaeval life, take part in archery, watch a kids’ show, pelt the peasant and even attend Knight School to learn how to defend their own kingdoms.

Danny Bacon, director of Legend Presents, said: “We are really excited for Loxwood Joust 2022. Last year we made it a fully immersive experience for the first time, allowing visitors to really become part of the Kingdom of Loxwood. It was a huge success, with great feedback. This year we will build upon the storyline and plan to make it more immersive, bigger and better than ever.”

With a full timetable of mediaeval-themed activities Loxwood Joust 2022 is set to be a memorable day out for all.

DM1980449a.jpg. Loxwood Joust 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190408-162509008

Tickets are on sale now, priced at the Early Bird rate of £14 for adults and £7 for children.

A selection of additional activities and experiences can be booked in advance including blacksmithing workshop, a mediaeval banquet, scribe school, and chainmail making.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk to find out more and purchase your ticket at an early bird price.

DM1980336a.jpg. Loxwood Joust 2019. Vivienne of Lorien and 11 year old twins Rebecca and Benjamin. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190408-162551008