Participants set off from London’s Hyde Park just after 7am and more than 320 vintage cars made the 60-mile journey.
The event marks the 125th anniversary of a very special milestone in motoring history.
Mid Sussex reader Phil Dennett sent in these photos of some of the cars driving through Burgess Hill.
1.
This year’s RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run took place on Sunday (November 7). Mid Sussex reader Phil Dennett sent in these photos of some of the cars driving through Burgess Hill.
2.
This year’s RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run took place on Sunday (November 7). Mid Sussex reader Phil Dennett sent in these photos of some of the cars driving through Burgess Hill.
3.
This year’s RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run took place on Sunday (November 7). Mid Sussex reader Phil Dennett sent in these photos of some of the cars driving through Burgess Hill.
4.
This year’s RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run took place on Sunday (November 7). Mid Sussex reader Phil Dennett sent in these photos of some of the cars driving through Burgess Hill.