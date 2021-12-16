London Meed Primary School pupils in Burgess Hill put on their elf hats for St Peter & St James Hospice
London Meed Primary School pupils in Burgess Hill donned their elf hats on Friday (December 3) to help raise vital funds for St Peter & St James Hospice.
Children of all ages enjoyed the event, which featured a DJ and even a snow machine.
“The Elf Run is such a lovely activity for children (and adults) in the local community to have some Christmassy fun while supporting the hospice,” said Fiona Gray, events manager at St Peter & St James Hospice.
“Thank you to all the schools and groups that are participating in this years event,” she said.
St Peter & St James Hospice began distributing Elf Hats to Sussex schools and children’s groups this month.
The hospice said most organisations combine their Daily Mile with a special Elf Run and will sometimes stage an obstacle course.
The Elf Run only began last winter but it was such a success that the hospice decided to make it part of their annual Christmas calendar.