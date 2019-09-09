Lodsworth’s annual Bulldog Picnic – in pictures

This year saw the 22nd annual Bulldog Picnic take place at Lodsworth Village Hall and Sports Field on Saturday (September 7).
The event was organised by Bulldog Rescue & Rehoming Trust and is the charity's main fundraising event. See if you recognise anyone in our pictures from the day.
Bulldog Picnic - Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming Trust. The 22nd Annual Bulldog Picnic. Pictured are competitors in the class the dog with the waggiest tail.