Lodge Hill Trust renames main hall after founder to mark 20th anniversary

A naming ceremony was held at the Lodge Hill Trust outdoor activity centre near Pulborough to celebrate 20 years since it was founded.

The main house at Lodge Hill has been renamed ‘Hardwick Hall’ in memory of founder Penny Hardwick OBE, JP, DL, and a plaque was unveiled by her daughter Jennifer Pemberton.

The celebration was held in the presence of Sir Brian Barttelot, president of the Lodge Hill Trust; Matthew Wykes, chair of the Trustees; and Lisa May, chief executive.

Penny’s perseverance and dedication secured the future of Lodge Hill for the benefit of generations of children, young people and adults of all abilities from Sussex and surrounding areas.

The naming ceremony coincided with the completion of the vision project which has seen the refurbishment of the residential facilities and bedrooms, refitted kitchens, the building of two large Orangery extensions and a large paved assembly area.

This was only made possible after extensive fundraising resulting in generous and kind donations.

The newly extended and refurbished dining room is now a bright light flexible space that can be used for meetings, conferences and celebration events as well as a dining area to cater for up to 120 people.

This ensures that Lodge Hill can now offer a wonderful dining area in particular for larger school groups.

The second Orangery extension, the Bradbury Lounge, has transformed the library into a much larger bright room with amazing views across Pulborough Brooks to the South Downs.

