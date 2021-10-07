Location revealed for annual Horsham service

The annual event will be held at Horsham Parish Church of St Mary’s in The Causeway in Horsham on Sunday 17 October 2021 at 6pm, and everyone is welcome to attend, the council said.

The Chairman of Horsham District Council, councillor David Skipp, is inviting residents to join him for this special service, which this year is dedicated to the wellbeing of the District’s communities.

Mr Skipp said: “It is my very great pleasure to invite you to Horsham District Council’s Civic Service focusing on the wellbeing of our communities.

Council chairman councillor David Skipp

“I am taking the opportunity to invite guests who have served in many different ways to bring help and support to our residents, especially during the pandemic.”

“I do hope that as many of you as possible will be able to join us at this service, as we recover from the pandemic and look forward with hope, to a positive future for all within our District. “