Little Princess Trust hair donation made by Henfield funeral arranger

A Henfield funeral arranger has raised hundreds of pounds for cancer research by having her golden locks cut off for young girls dealing with hair loss.

Lisa Lurring of C & T Radmall Funeral Service, was apprehensive as the hairdresser tied and clipped her thick tresses, but she quickly took to her new hairstyle after thinking about the impact it will have.

She said: “The thought of some little girl getting to play with her own hair like I did helped me through.

“Once all the bunches were clipped off I felt so much better for what I was doing.”

Lisa donated her ten-inch locks to the Little Princess Trust, which makes real wigs for young people up to the age of 24 who have lost their hair through cancer or other conditions.

The charity also funds research into childhood cancers.

Lisa paid for the £125 haircut herself and raised £440 for Little Princess Trusts’s research funding.

Lisa said: “I hope I have brought a lot of awareness for this charity and that more people donate their hair to make little girls’ dreams come true.

“This was a spur-of-the-moment decision and I’m so glad I made it.”

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, a co-founder from The Little Princess Trust, said: “As a charity who rely solely on the kindness of our donors, we are incredibly grateful to Lisa for her generous support.

“The hair and money donated will enable us to provide beautiful wigs to children and young people with hair loss and fund vital research into kinder and more effective treatments for childhood cancers.”

For more, visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk

