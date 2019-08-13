Life coach to hold free mindful walking workshop in Horsham

A free mindful walking workshop is set to take place from Horsham Park on Sunday September 1.

Starting at 10am and lasting around 45 minutes, the event will be held by life coach Lee Cuddis who is accredited with the Sue Stone Foundation.

Lee said: “Discover the amazing feeling of mindful walking and what it can do for your peace of mind and happiness.

“Learn how to be present in the moment and re-learn how to walk and breathe.

“Meeting place will be opposite the kids playground and I will have a sign up so you can find me. Look forward to seeing you all.”

For more about the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2378953195545834

For more about Lee Cuddis, who also run residential workshops and seminars, visit www.source-wellbeing.com

READ MORE: Horsham sleep out aims to raise £10,000 for winter night shelter

Mannings Heath summer show enjoys most successful year yet

McFly’s Tom Fletcher presents Horsham woman with first prize in national design a wheelchair competition