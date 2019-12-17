Leonardslee Gardens wins gold in awards for the best tourism businesses in the South East

Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens has been recognised at an awards ceremony which celebrates very best tourism businesses and experiences in the South East.

The listed gardens on the 240-acre estate in Lower Beeding won a gold New Tourism Business award in the Beautiful South Awards which were held at The Grand Brighton hotel on Tuesday, December 10, and hosted by travel journalist and broadcaster Simon Calder.

Adam Streeter, general manager of Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, said: “We are delighted to win the Award for Excellence 2019.

“It confirms the superb work by our team at Leonardslee in ensuring our visitors a unique and exceptional experience each time they visit.

“Leonardslee has been the largest UK garden restoration project in nearly 30 years, to create probably the finest woodland gardens in England.

“We have developed a full calendar of entertainment year-round too - including the Illuminated garden events we are launching now in December. The gardens will look spectacular when lit up at night.

“Our team will continue to ensure that Leonardslee is a great place to visit and that its special wildlife and plant collections are protected and nurtured for this and future generations.”

Another Horsham district winner on the night was The Café at Fishers Adventure Farm Park in Wisborough Green which was commeded as café/tearoom of the year.

For more information about Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, visit www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk

For more about the awards, visit www.beautifulsouthawards.co.uk

