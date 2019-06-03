Leonardslee Gardens star on TV’s Gardeners’ World

Historic gardens on the edge of Horsham which have undergone a massive transformation project over the past 20 months were featured on TV’s Gardeners’ World this week.

Presenter Joe Swift was given a tour of Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens at Lower Beeding and an insight into recent restoration work at the 240-acre site.

Penny Streeter

Owner Penny Streeter recounted how she bought the gardens - famed for their rhododendrons, camellias and azaleas - after spotting a ‘for sale’ sign while driving along the Brighton Road.

Head gardener Ray Abraham outlined the painstaking work that has gone on over many months to restore the gardens - left neglected and overgrown for years before Penny bought the estate - to their former glory.

The BBC 2 programme also featured Carol Klein who visited Arundel Castle and marvelled at the castle garden’s display of alliums.