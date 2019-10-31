Leonardslee Gardens scoop new tourism award

A new tourism award has been won by Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens at Lower Beeding.

The merit award has been bestowed by the British Guild of Travel Writers International.

Rhododendrons at Leonardslee Gardens, Lower Beeding SUS-180806-150558001

Leonardslee was nominated by travel writer Petra Shepherd who, in her presentation, wrote: “Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, described as the finest woodland gardens in England, is the largest UK garden restoration project since The Lost Gardens of Heligan some 30 years ago.

“The 240 acre estate features displays of rhododendrons, azaleas, camellias, magnolias... Plants were collected from all over the world since the early 1800s.

“The collection is exceptional in its diversity and maturity, with several rare ‘champion’ trees.”