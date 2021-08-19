Legal fight launched over use of land in Henfield

Horsham District Council says that agricultural land at Pear Tree Farm in Furners Lane has been used for storing tyres and the stationing of caravans without planning permission.

But an appeal against enforcement action - which could see the land returned to agricultural and equestrian use - has been launched by businessman Mr Tracey Tingey.

An appeal hearing is to be held by the Planning Inspectorate in Horsham on September 14 to decide the issue.