Latest M23 closures as motorway work continues

The following works are scheduled on the M23, subject to weather conditions.

Today (Tuesday 14 May 10pm to 4am)

Lane closure leading to a full carriageway closure from J8 to J10 Southbound. Southbound traffic will be diverted via J6 of the M25, A22, A264 and re-join at J10 M23.

Tomorrow (Wednesday 15 May 10pm to 4am)

Full closure in place from junction 8 to 10 southbound. Diversion route via M25 Junction 6, A22, A264, re-join at junction 10 M23.

Thursday 16 May 9pm to 4am

Full closure from junction 10 to junction 8 northbound plus the Gatwick Spur entry slip will be closed to undertake work. Diversion route via junction 10 of the M23, A264, A22, re-join at junction 6 M25. Diversion for Gatwick, Junction 10 M23, A2011, A23, Airport Way and into Gatwick Airport.

10pm on Friday 17th May to midday on Sunday 19th May

36-hour full carriageway closure at M23 J9 roundabout and Gatwick Spur.

The southbound exit slip and northbound exit slip will be closed for traffic. There will be NO access into Gatwick Airport from junction 9.

The M23 main carriageway in both directions will be open for traffic.

There will be a fully signed diversion route in place.

From Junction 10 of the M23 to Gatwick Airport via the A2011, A23, Airport Way leading to the North and South Terminals.

Additional information is available online at https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/m23-junctions-8-to-10-smart-motorway/