Carolyn Gregory, 72, of Jobes, said she always uses the company’s online food service and gets milk, bread, ready meals and other items delivered every Wednesday between 12pm and 1pm.

But on Wednesday (July 21) Carolyn, who has health issues, said she received a text to say her delivery would be late and that it would arrive between 12pm and 1.55pm.

“That’s no problem at all,” said Carolyn, adding that she does not mind if her delivery is slightly delayed.

Carolyn Gregory is unhappy that Tesco could not deliver her groceries on time. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2108021.

However, Carolyn said that at 5pm the food had still not arrived so she tried to call Tesco on the phone who were busy.

“I eventually got through at about 7pm and the person apologised and said he’d look into it for me,” she said.

Carolyn said she was then told that the next delivery slot would not be until the weekend and she had to wait until Sunday (July 25) to receive her groceries.

“I’m totally reliant on my Tesco delivery,” said Carolyn, adding that her neighbour was away at the time and her daughter, who lives in Burgess Hill, was busy with work.

She said she has lived on her own as well since her husband Ian died in 2014.

The ready meals are particularly important, said Carolyn, because she has difficulty standing to cook.

She said she has a crumbling spine, arthritis on her right hip and a cartilage problem in one of her knees, as well as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“I’ve been having Tesco deliveries since they first started so I’m a loyal customer,” said Carolyn, who sent an email to complain.

Tesco phoned her to apologise, she said, and gave her a £10 coupon.

“It was better than nothing but I thought they could have made a bit more of an effort,” said Carolyn, adding that she got through the days without her weekly groceries by eating ‘reserves’ from her cupboards and freezer.

“I didn’t eat healthily like I usually do,” she said. “It was just a case of whatever I could find, I ate.”

Carolyn said Tesco had never missed a delivery before this and she was mostly just angry that the company did not tell her sooner on Wednesday that her delivery would not arrive.

“Why couldn’t they have sent me a text to say ‘due to unforeseen circumstances we can’t make the delivery today’?” she asked.

She added that her daughter might have been able to buy her groceries on the day if she had been told early enough.

But she said she decided not to call her daughter because she thought the Tesco delivery was on its way and did not want her groceries duplicated.

Carolyn said she was offered two different explanations for the delay.

She said one employee told her that several vans were out order because freezing units had overheated in the hot weather.

Another employee, she said, told her the shelves were empty at the place they collect the groceries from.

“I don’t know which story to believe but I thought they might have tried a bit harder to get me an earlier delivery,” said Carolyn.